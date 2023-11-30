Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.0 %
CRL opened at $197.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $262.00.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
