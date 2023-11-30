Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $32.22 Million Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,361,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $32,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, COO Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 2,216 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $59,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,209.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, COO Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 2,216 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $59,455.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,209.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,772 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNO opened at $26.21 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

