Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,151,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $96,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2,711.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 74,731 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 5,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $79.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.76. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $105.15.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

