Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Stock Position Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $11,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 154.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,819,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 0.2 %

CPK stock opened at $92.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.97. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CPK

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.