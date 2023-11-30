Chi Ko Holdings Limited Plans $8 Million IPO for Week of December 4th (CKHL)

Chi Ko Holdings Limited (CKHL) expects to raise $8 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on the week of December 4th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,700,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Chi Ko Holdings Limited generated $67.9 million in revenue and $4 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $58.5 million.

EF Hutton served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Chi Ko Holdings Limited provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with operations conducted by our HongÂ Kong subsidiary, ChiuÂ & Lee Partners.Â Â Â (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We are a one-stopÂ shop construction service provider and established construction contractor in HongÂ Kong with over 40 years of experience in the construction industry, principally providing (i)Â foundation and site formation work, which mainly includes piling work, excavation and lateral support work and pile cap construction, (ii)Â general building work and associated services, which mainly includes development of superstructures, alteration and addition work; and (iii)Â other construction work, which mainly includes demolition work. We are able to undertake construction work as either a main contractor or a subcontractor. We are a company principally engaged in construction work in HongÂ Kong. We have obtained the relevant registration for our business operations via our key Operating Subsidiary, ChiuÂ & Lee Partners, as a general building contractor from the Buildings Department of HongÂ Kong since 1999 and as a specialist contractor in the demolition work category, foundation work category and site formation work category from the Buildings Department of HongÂ Kong since 2006. **Note: Net income and revenue figures are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2022. (Note: Chi Ko Holdings Limited set terms for its IPO in an F-1/A filing dated May 30, 2023: 1.74 million shares at $4.00 to $5.00 to raise $7.83 million. Chi Ko Holdings Limited filed its F-1 on March 16, 2023, without disclosing terms for its IPO. The shares in the IPO will be offered by the Cayman Islands holding company and not by the underlying business in Hong Kong.) “.

Chi Ko Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and has 52 employees. The company is located at Room 2620, 26/F., New Tech Plaza 34 Tai Yau Street San Po Kong Kowloon, Hong Kong +852 2155 9690 and can be reached via phone at +852 2155 9690.

Receive News & Ratings for Chi Ko Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chi Ko Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.