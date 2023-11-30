Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 43.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Get Ciena alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ciena

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ciena has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $193,094.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,664,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $193,094.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,664,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,253 shares of company stock worth $1,540,111 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.