Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.02. Ciena has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $193,094.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,664,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $193,094.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,664,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,111. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ciena by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,801,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,110,000 after buying an additional 221,721 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 283.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 968,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 92,491 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 636,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

