Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNK. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CNK

Cinemark Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.28. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,987,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,249 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 31.2% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 11,534,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 241.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,334,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 943,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 26.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.