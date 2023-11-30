Citigroup Increases Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target to GBX 150

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 125 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.89) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ROO opened at GBX 147 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,470.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.39. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of GBX 76.82 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 149.40 ($1.89). The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 119.51.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

