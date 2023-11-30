Citigroup Increases Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target to GBX 150

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 125 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.89) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.
Deliveroo Stock Performance
Shares of LON:ROO opened at GBX 147 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,470.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.39. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of GBX 76.82 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 149.40 ($1.89). The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 119.51.
