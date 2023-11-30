Citigroup Increases Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target to $4.10

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $3.75 to $4.10 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.18.

Frontier Group Price Performance

ULCC opened at $4.04 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $893.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 347,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 347,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 583,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 590,250 shares of company stock worth $2,327,075. 83.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 1,838.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Frontier Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 120,090 shares during the period.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

