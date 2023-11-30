Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.86.

CLNE opened at $3.49 on Monday. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 31.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,186,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,522,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,070,000 after purchasing an additional 184,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,409,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 320,575 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 177,210 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

