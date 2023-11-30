Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $7.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $641.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.66. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 56.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $151,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.