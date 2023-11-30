Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,697 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 113.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FIX opened at $191.31 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.28 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.38.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.52%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $562,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,713,228.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $562,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,713,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,638 shares of company stock worth $2,159,737. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

