Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $34,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,457,000 after purchasing an additional 272,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after acquiring an additional 142,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $114,477,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 107,793 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CMC opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.73. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

