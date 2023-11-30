Comparing Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Creative Realities has a beta of 3.08, suggesting that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.76, suggesting that its share price is 276% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Creative Realities and Sharing Economy International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Creative Realities currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 210.88%.

This table compares Creative Realities and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities -13.81% -17.23% -6.63% Sharing Economy International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Creative Realities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Creative Realities and Sharing Economy International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $43.35 million 0.46 $1.88 million N/A N/A Sharing Economy International $320,000.00 0.00 -$4.15 million N/A N/A

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Summary

Creative Realities beats Sharing Economy International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Realities

(Get Free Report)

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. The company also provides system hardware; professional and implementation services; software design and development; and software licensing, deployment, and maintenance and support services, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Sharing Economy International

(Get Free Report)

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provision of consulting and office support services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.