Comparing Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) & Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) and Watsco (NYSE:WSO) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
89.5% of Watsco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ferguson shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Watsco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility and Risk
Ferguson has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watsco has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ferguson and Watsco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ferguson
|1
|2
|8
|0
|2.64
|Watsco
|1
|3
|3
|0
|2.29
Ferguson currently has a consensus target price of $164.20, suggesting a potential downside of 2.68%. Watsco has a consensus target price of $373.78, suggesting a potential downside of 1.77%. Given Watsco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Watsco is more favorable than Ferguson.
Profitability
This table compares Ferguson and Watsco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ferguson
|6.35%
|41.58%
|13.13%
|Watsco
|8.14%
|22.66%
|14.21%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Ferguson and Watsco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ferguson
|$29.73 billion
|1.16
|$1.89 billion
|$9.12
|18.50
|Watsco
|$7.27 billion
|2.06
|$601.17 million
|$15.15
|25.12
Ferguson has higher revenue and earnings than Watsco. Ferguson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Watsco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Watsco beats Ferguson on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Ferguson
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name. In addition, it supplies pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water and wastewater treatment products, and refrigeration products under Wolseley brand name. Further, the company provides after-sales support comprising warranty, credit, project-based billing, returns, maintenance, repair, and operations support. It sells its products through wholesale distributors, supply houses, retail enterprises, and online. Ferguson plc was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Wokingham, the United Kingdom.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment. It also offers parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation materials, refrigerants, ductworks, grills, registers, sheet metals, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies, as well as plumbing and bathroom remodeling supplies. The company serves contractors and dealers that service the replacement and new construction markets for residential and light commercial central air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration systems. It operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, as well as exports its products to Latin America and the Caribbean Basin. Watsco, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
