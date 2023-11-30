Comparing PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) and Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT)

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) and Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PRA Group and Mill City Ventures III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group -7.31% -4.75% -1.35% Mill City Ventures III -31.82% -4.62% -4.39%

Volatility & Risk

PRA Group has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mill City Ventures III has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group $966.52 million 0.74 $117.15 million ($1.50) -12.13 Mill City Ventures III $2.51 million 7.44 $110,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares PRA Group and Mill City Ventures III’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PRA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mill City Ventures III.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of PRA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Mill City Ventures III shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PRA Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Mill City Ventures III shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PRA Group and Mill City Ventures III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mill City Ventures III 0 0 0 0 N/A

PRA Group currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.40%. Given PRA Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PRA Group is more favorable than Mill City Ventures III.

Summary

PRA Group beats Mill City Ventures III on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, and other credit originators. In addition, it provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies. The firm also advises its portfolio companies with regard to finance and operations. It was formerly known as Poker Magic, Inc. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. was founded in January, 2006 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

