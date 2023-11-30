Contrasting Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital Bancorp and American Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $180.02 million 1.63 $41.80 million $2.52 8.41 American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 17.72% 15.26% 1.62% American Bank N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Capital Bancorp and American Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Capital Bancorp pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Capital Bancorp and American Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.47%. Given Capital Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than American Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capital Bancorp beats American Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It originates residential mortgages and offers residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as other consumer loans, such as term loans, car loans, and boat loans to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and small residential builders and individuals. It operates through commercial bank branches, mortgage offices, and loan production office. Capital Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About American Bank

(Get Free Report)

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.