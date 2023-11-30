Contrasting CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) and CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Essential Properties Realty Trust and CV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 0 7 0 3.00 CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $27.71, indicating a potential upside of 17.88%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than CV.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $286.51 million 12.80 $134.13 million $1.18 19.92 CV $17.63 million 0.09 -$11.76 million N/A N/A

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and CV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 52.65% 6.57% 4.17% CV N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats CV on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About CV

(Get Free Report)

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.