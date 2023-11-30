Contrasting Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A -4,601.51% -173.97% Talis Biomedical -3,436.98% -72.82% -56.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Talis Biomedical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A -$6.35 million ($0.67) -0.38 Talis Biomedical $4.81 million 2.81 -$113.01 million ($41.78) -0.18

Analyst Recommendations

Heart Test Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talis Biomedical. Heart Test Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talis Biomedical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Heart Test Laboratories and Talis Biomedical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 Talis Biomedical 1 0 0 0 1.00

Heart Test Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $3.15, indicating a potential upside of 1,145.06%. Talis Biomedical has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.66%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Talis Biomedical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 4.43, suggesting that its share price is 343% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talis Biomedical has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats Talis Biomedical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also develops Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Redwood, California.

