Contrasting Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) & Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Free Report) and Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Spirit Realty Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.03 1.90 Spirit Realty Capital $709.63 million 8.16 $285.52 million $1.75 23.41

Spirit Realty Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Realty Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Realty Capital 2 7 3 0 2.08

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Spirit Realty Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 36.36%. Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus target price of $41.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.73%. Given Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Spirit Realty Capital.

Dividends

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.9%. Spirit Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit Realty Capital pays out 153.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Spirit Realty Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Spirit Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Spirit Realty Capital 33.98% 5.83% 2.97%

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital beats Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.3 billion and approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries. As of September 30, 2023, our properties were approximately 99.6% occupied.

