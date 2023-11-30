Contrasting Value Exchange International (OTCMKTS:VEII) & AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Value Exchange International (OTCMKTS:VEII – Get Free Report) and AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Value Exchange International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of Value Exchange International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of AgileThought shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Value Exchange International and AgileThought’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Exchange International N/A N/A N/A AgileThought -41.19% -26.08% -7.29%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Value Exchange International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AgileThought $176.85 million 0.00 -$20.18 million ($1.45) N/A

This table compares Value Exchange International and AgileThought’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Value Exchange International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgileThought.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Value Exchange International and AgileThought, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Exchange International 0 0 0 0 N/A AgileThought 1 1 2 0 2.25

AgileThought has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given AgileThought’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AgileThought is more favorable than Value Exchange International.

Summary

AgileThought beats Value Exchange International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Value Exchange International

Value Exchange International, Inc. provides customer-centric technology solutions to the retail industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The company offers credit and debit card processing services to multinational retailers. It also provides systems maintenance and related services, including software patches and software code revisions; installing, testing, and implementing of software; training of customer personnel for the use of software; and technical support for software systems. In addition, the company offers system installation and implementation services comprising project planning, system analysis and design, hardware and consumables selection advice and sales, and system hardware maintenance services; and systems development and integration services. Further, it engages in the software development; trading and servicing of computer hardware and software; IT service call-center activities; and marketing, sale, and maintenance of point of sale (POS) software under the edgePOS brand, as well as sale of third party POS software programs. The company was formerly known as Sino Payments, Inc. and changed its name to Value Exchange International, Inc. in December 2017. Value Exchange International, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Sha Tin, Hong Kong.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers organizational transformations, training and certifications, and product management services. The company provides application engineering and DEVOPS, cloud architecture and migration, data analytics, automation, application modernization, UX/UI design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services. In addition, it offers lifecycle management support and multi cloud services. The company serves professional services, healthcare, pharmacy, financial services, energy, and utilities industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas. On August 28, 2023, AgileThought, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. It is in joint administration with A.N. Global Group Holdings LTD.

