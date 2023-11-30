Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Wednesday, November 29th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.7773 dividend. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

