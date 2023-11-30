Covestor Ltd Has $27,000 Stock Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 148.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in ATI were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ATI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ATI by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,379,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,036,000 after buying an additional 46,443 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in ATI by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ATI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $120,062.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

