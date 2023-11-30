Covestor Ltd Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $72.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.80.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

