Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $13.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.21.

NYSE CPG opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.18. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $929.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.19 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently -24.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1,516.7% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

