Critical Review: Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) & Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cortexyme and Humacyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.97) -0.32 Humacyte $1.57 million 176.79 -$11.97 million ($0.87) -3.08

Humacyte has higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Humacyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cortexyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cortexyme has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humacyte has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

63.2% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Humacyte shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Cortexyme shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Humacyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cortexyme and Humacyte, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 0 0 0 0 N/A Humacyte 0 1 2 0 2.67

Humacyte has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 189.18%. Given Humacyte’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Humacyte is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Profitability

This table compares Cortexyme and Humacyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -70.96% -63.53% Humacyte N/A -124.36% -52.40%

Summary

Humacyte beats Cortexyme on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortexyme

(Get Free Report)

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs). Its investigational HAVs are designed to be easily implanted into any patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. The company is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as developing its HAVs for pediatric heart surgery and cellular therapy delivery, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.