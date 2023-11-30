Critical Review: Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) & Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report) and Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Cortexyme and Humacyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cortexyme
|N/A
|N/A
|-$89.94 million
|($2.97)
|-0.32
|Humacyte
|$1.57 million
|176.79
|-$11.97 million
|($0.87)
|-3.08
Humacyte has higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Humacyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cortexyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Risk & Volatility
Insider & Institutional Ownership
63.2% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Humacyte shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Cortexyme shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Humacyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cortexyme and Humacyte, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cortexyme
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Humacyte
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
Humacyte has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 189.18%. Given Humacyte’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Humacyte is more favorable than Cortexyme.
Profitability
This table compares Cortexyme and Humacyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cortexyme
|N/A
|-70.96%
|-63.53%
|Humacyte
|N/A
|-124.36%
|-52.40%
Summary
Humacyte beats Cortexyme on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Cortexyme
Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
About Humacyte
Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs). Its investigational HAVs are designed to be easily implanted into any patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. The company is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as developing its HAVs for pediatric heart surgery and cellular therapy delivery, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
