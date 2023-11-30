Critical Survey: International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) versus Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for International Money Express and Farfetch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 2 2 0 2.50 Farfetch 2 6 6 0 2.29

International Money Express currently has a consensus price target of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 21.53%. Farfetch has a consensus price target of $6.31, suggesting a potential upside of 549.28%. Given Farfetch’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than International Money Express.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

International Money Express has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 3.08, meaning that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares International Money Express and Farfetch’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $633.62 million 1.15 $57.33 million $1.49 14.03 Farfetch $2.32 billion 0.17 $359.29 million ($2.48) -0.39

Farfetch has higher revenue and earnings than International Money Express. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 8.59% 40.75% 11.91% Farfetch -37.83% -75.72% -17.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of International Money Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Money Express beats Farfetch on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

