Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $115.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $98.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

CROX opened at $103.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Crocs has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Crocs by 11.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at about $644,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at about $2,213,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 5.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,433,000 after purchasing an additional 202,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

