Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 9.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 29.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $115.98 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.71.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

