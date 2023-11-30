Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30. Culp has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Thomas Bruno bought 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $38,725.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,142.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 13,389 shares of company stock valued at $75,416 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Culp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Culp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Culp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

See Also

