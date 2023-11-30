CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,858 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 37.18%. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 212,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,358,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 469,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,440,111.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

