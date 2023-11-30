CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,272,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,146 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $35,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 142,081 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 642,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $21,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBAY. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $86,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $86,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $207,331.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,613 shares of company stock worth $3,086,453 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.