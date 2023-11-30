D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,848 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,867,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,145,000 after buying an additional 157,436 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 37,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,301,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,090,000 after buying an additional 322,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 376,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

