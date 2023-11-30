D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543,146 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 596,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average is $90.78. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

