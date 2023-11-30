D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $563,000 Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 110.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 1.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Primerica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PRI opened at $207.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.16. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $220.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.11.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $425.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.20.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

