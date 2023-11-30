D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after buying an additional 1,145,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1,192.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after buying an additional 3,578,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,179,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,669,000 after buying an additional 158,801 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMA. Wedbush downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE CMA opened at $45.08 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

