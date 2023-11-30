D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $559,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,699 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $229.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.77 and a 200-day moving average of $225.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

