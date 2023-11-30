D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 937 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dover were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Dover by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Dover by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DOV opened at $140.77 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average of $141.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. Dover’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

