D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $615,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Nasdaq by 32.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, Director Johan Torgeby bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.