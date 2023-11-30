Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.43.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Dana from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.
Dana stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 2.50. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Dana Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.55%.
About Dana
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
