Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Dana in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Dana from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Get Dana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dana

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dana Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dana by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Dana by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Dana stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 2.50. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.55%.

About Dana

(Get Free Report

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.