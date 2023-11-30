Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $12,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $711,178.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,763.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at $39,977,862.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.08. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $73.25.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

