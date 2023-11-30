DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $154.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DKS. StockNews.com started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.09.

NYSE:DKS opened at $127.95 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.35.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.68%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,343 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

