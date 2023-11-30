Discover Financial Services Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $88.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

