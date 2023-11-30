DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocGo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of DCGO stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. DocGo has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $573.53 million, a P/E ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. DocGo had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.11%. On average, analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocGo news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,135.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,193 shares of company stock valued at $166,793. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of DocGo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DocGo by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of DocGo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocGo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DocGo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

