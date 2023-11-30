Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $129.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.39.

DLTR opened at $121.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.46. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,882,000 after purchasing an additional 132,041 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,908,000 after purchasing an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

