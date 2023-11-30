Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $50.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.17.
D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Shares of D stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $63.94.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
