Donald F. Coleman Sells 1,914 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $73,822.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 628,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,227,012.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intapp Trading Up 0.7 %

INTA stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.61.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intapp by 7.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTA. Barclays began coverage on Intapp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

