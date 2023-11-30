Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.1 %

DGICA stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $471.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $235.17 million for the quarter.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.35%.

In other news, VP Robert Richard Long, Jr. sold 13,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $192,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 430 shares in the company, valued at $6,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $78,191.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,786,479.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Richard Long, Jr. sold 13,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $192,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 430 shares in the company, valued at $6,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 15,473.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 838.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.