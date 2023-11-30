DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of DXP Enterprises from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DXPE opened at $29.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $39.89. The company has a market cap of $470.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $419.25 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

